CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams: Last date for private candidates extended, here's how to apply

In good news for students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams 2021, the CBSE has extended the deadline to apply for the exams for the private candidates. This extension would allow the students to fill their examination forms online till 5 pm on February 25 now on the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE said that it took the decision to extend the deadline by three days after coming across various grievances shared by the students.

Zee News quoted a CBSE official as saying, "As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE's website."

It is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams are going to be conducted from May 4 to June 10. The practical examinations, which include internal assessments and project evaluations, will take place between March 1 and June 11.

For the private candidates who are yet to register themselves for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021, here are the steps to be followed:

- Students should first visit the official website of the CBSE: cbse.nic.in

- They need to click on the Portals section next followed by the tab for private candidates

- The students can then click on the 'circulation for Class XII/X' and read all the instructions shared by the CBSE

- Students can then click on the application link and fill in all the details in the form

- Students appearing for the Board exams should then upload all the necessary documents and submit their form

Here are some of the instructions shared by CBSE for the private candidates for filling the registration form:

- Students can submit the application form only in the online mode

- Private candidates may have to pay a late fee for registration as and when applicable

- CBSE is not going to provide any other extension for filling the examination form after the last date

- For the candidates of 2020 examination, previous practical marks will be computed

- Candidates are advised to select their exam centre city carefully as there will not be a chance to make changes in the future