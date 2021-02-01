CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams datesheet, admit card, syllabus - Latest updates student must know

In big news for the students of class 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will finally release the class 12 date sheet for the CBSE board exams tomorrow (February 2). The students and their parents have been eagerly waiting for the time-table of the exams.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier announced that the class 12 CBSE Board exams will be organised between May 4 and June 10. As for the practical exams of class 12, they will be held from March 1 onward till the start of the theory papers.

Recently, it was announced that the CBSE datesheet for class 12 Board exams would be released on February 1. The datesheet will include the dates of class 12 Board exams as well as the time-table. It is to be noted that there is no official announcement about the time when the class 12 datesheet will be released.

As soon as the CBSE released the class 12 datehseet 2021 tomorrow, the students appearing for the Board exams this year will be able to check and download the datesheet from the official websites of the CBSE: cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Here are the steps to be followed for checking and downloading the datesheet of Class 12 Board exams:

-Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

-Students then need to click on the new website link

-After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

-Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.