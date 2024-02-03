CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: CBSE proposes new curriculum plan for class 10, 12, details here

There is a proposed change in the passing criteria for Class 10 students, increasing the requirement from passing in five subjects to 10.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently recommended significant changes to the academic system for Classes 10 and 12, reported The Indian Express.

Under the proposed changes, Class 10 students will need to learn three languages, two of which must be native Indian languages.

The report states that instead of the existing five topics that children in class 10 must pass, they will now need to pass ten. In addition to the three languages, the following seven courses are suggested for Class 10: science, social science, art education, environmental education, physical education and well-being, and mathematics and computational thinking.

According to the study, external assessments will be conducted for the three languages, math and computational thinking, social science, science, and environmental education. Conversely, a combination of internal and external exams would be used for art education, physical education, and vocational education. However, to advance to the following grade, students would need to pass in all ten subjects.

In the meanwhile, instead of the current requirement of studying one language, students in class 11, 12 will now be expected to learn two. It is required that one of the two languages studied be a native Indian language. Students will need to pass in six topics to graduate from high school if the suggested modifications are put into effect. At the moment, students study five subjects: four electives and one language.

According to the report, the proposed changes are a component of the CBSE's larger plan to introduce a national credit framework into the curriculum. As suggested by the National Education Policy 2020, the framework aims to create academic equivalency between general and vocational education to facilitate mobility between the two educational systems. According to the CBSE model, 40 credits could be earned by 1200 notional study hours in an academic year.

All of the time a student is supposed to spend on reading, research, coursework, revision, contact hour preparation, independent study, and other activities to accomplish the established outcomes is included in the concept of "notional learning hours." Stated differently, a student must complete a total of 1200 learning hours in a year, with a specific amount of hours assigned to each topic, to pass.

However, it is not yet known when the creditised system will be rolled out.