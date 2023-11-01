CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 update: CBSE marking scheme for board exams released, know how to check

CBSE 2024 marking scheme released: For Class 10, the marking scheme has been released for 83 subjects, while 121 subjects for Class 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024. Once published, students can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 date sheet by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE has now released the subject-wise marking scheme for both classes 10 and 12 and the pdf can be checked by visiting the official website- cbse.gov.in.

For Class 10, the marking scheme has been released for 83 subjects, while 121 subjects for Class 12.

CBSE's official circular reads, "It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in the smooth conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and conduct of Theory Examinations, a list of subjects for Classes X and XII containing the following details is attached with this circular for information."

The marks for practical exams for Class 10 subjects such as Music, Painting, Computer, Retail, Information Technology, Security, Introduction to Financial markets, Healthcare, Multimedia etc are 50. The internal assessment mark for subjects such as English, Hindi, Math, Science, and Social Science is 20.

In Class 12, the practical marks for subjects in Geography, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, and Physical Education among others is 30.

The practical mark for subjects such as Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, commercial art, Dance, and Home Science among others is 50.\

How to check CBSE subject-wise marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12?

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'Main Website'

Step 3: On a new window, under the 'Latest @CBSE' head, click on the link that says 'Circular Regarding Bifurcation of Marks for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Examination'

Step 4: You will now get the PDF that has the marks breakdown.