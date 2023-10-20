CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

Once published, students can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 date sheet by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 this month (October). However, it is important to note that the board is yet to release the exact date and timing for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet.

Once published, students can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 date sheet by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 are scheduled from January 1, 20024 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

Earlier, it was announced that the CBSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2024, while the Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools is to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Main website' tab on the homepage

Step 3: CBSE academic website will open

Step 4: Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam timetable -- Class 10 or Class 12

Step 5: CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet will appear on the screen

Download the CBSE date sheet PDF

As per the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and new exam pattern, the pressure on students who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exam will be significantly reduced. The format of education is all set to change soon for which preparation has already begun. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has made some important changes in the exam pattern and marking scheme of Class 10, 12 Board Exam which will further reduce the pressure on the candidates.

For Class 10, there will be 50% competency or case-based questions 20% of questions will be response type, 20% MCQ questions, and 30% constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type questions).

For Class 12, 40% of questions will be competency or case-based, 20% will be response type, 20% MCQ questions, and 40% constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type questions).

The number of ability-based questions will be increased for the board exam to be held in 2024. A total of 50% of questions in class 10 and 40% of questions in class 12 will be ability-based.

Candidates would have to write answers to 15 to 35 questions in three hours.