Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Taking Boards twice a year mandatory? Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives update

As per the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework, Class 11 and 12 students will study two languages instead of one. "Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well," the NCF said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

The Education Ministry after announcing that CBSE Board Exams will be held twice a year has said that the candidates will have an option to retain the best score. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams twice a year are not mandatory for all students and have been introduced as an option to reduce students’ stress. 

In an interview with PTI, Pradhan said the issue of 'dummy schools' cannot be ignored and the time has come to have a serious discussion about it.

As per the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework, Class 11 and 12 students will study two languages instead of one. "Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” the NCF stated. 

"The students will have the option of appearing for the (class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like the engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score... but it will be completely optional, no compulsion," he said. 

Pradhan also spoke about the increasing cases of student suicide cases in Kota and said that no lives should be lost and that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the same. "Kota student suicides is a sensitive issue, it is our collective responsibility to keep students stress-free,” Pradhan added.

Education Minister Pradhan also said that guidelines for foreign universities to set up their campuses in India will be announced soon. A Central Advisory Board of Education is also being reconstituted to meet the demands of today’s education system. 

