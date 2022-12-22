CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Time table, admit card, date sheet; Latest updates

File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: According to reports, CBSE is expected to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon and the Class 10, 12 exams time table would be released by the CBSE on its official websites cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 will be held from February 15. So, the students of Class 10, 12 can expect that CBSE would release datesheet in December.

It is to be noted that CBSE 10th, 12th practicals are scheduled to start from January 1, 2023. The CBSE has announced that Class 10, 12 practical examinations will be conducted by external examiners. The CBSE will appoint external examiners for centres across India and abroad.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Exam day guidelines

The exam day guidelines will be published by CBSE on admit cards and date sheets.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheets: How to download

Visit CBSE’s official website - cbse.nic.in

Click on main website.

Open the datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12.

Click on the download icon.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: Official CBSE websites for datesheets:

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet 2023: Practical exam and theory exam dates

The practical exams are scheduled to start on January 1, 2023, and Class 10, 12 theory exams are set to begin on February 15, 2023.

It is to be noted CBSE 2023 board exam will be held just once a year. In 2022, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams were conducted two times due to COVID-19.