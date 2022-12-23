CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: BIG move by CBSE ahead of release of date sheet

File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 latest updates: In a move aimed at helping the students with special needs during CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023, the CBSE has launched a website named CWSN.

A guideline issued by the CBSE said that all schools must fill the information of CWSN students taking the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023.

The guideline added that schools must log in to the Parkisha Sangam portal using their login ID and password and after login the school can use the portal by selecting the option chosen by CWSN students.

The official notice states that, “If the CWSN students desire to avail any exemptions and facilities permissible by CBSE during the examinations, the same can be made through a web portal that has been developed by CBSE for making a request to the board.”

The notice added that schools can submit information about special needs from December 22 and continue until December 30, 2022.

The CBSE Date Sheet 2023 is scheduled to be released soon. Students will be able to obtain the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 date sheet from the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released.

Meanwhile, it is expected that CBSE would soon release datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. The CBSE is yet to announce the date for releasing the time table for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023.

Here’s how to download CBSE datesheet

- Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the option ‘Main Website’.

- Click on the date sheet

- CBSE date Sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Verified sources to check CBSE Date Sheet 2023

cbse.gov.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Twitter official handle: https://twitter.com/cbseindia29

Read More: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Time table, admit card, date sheet; Latest updates