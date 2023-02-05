CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card release date: Big update students need to know

File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card latest updates: As lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card, it is expected that the CBSE would release admit cards for CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE is yet to announce any date for the release of admit cards. It is to be noted that CBSE has already announced that board exams will begin on February 15. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit cards will be issued on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit cards, students will need to login to the official websites of the CBSE. The students can also contact their school for updates related to the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 hall tickets.

The direct link to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 will be provided once the CBSE releases the hall ticket.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card: Official websites

cbse.gov.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card: Steps to download