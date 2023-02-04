Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 Admit Card: Know how to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 Admit Card: Once released, CBSE Admit card Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

File photo

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to begin Class 10 and Class 12 on February 15, 2023. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards will be released soon. Once released, CBSE Admit card Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on cbse.nic.in/cbse.gov.in. Students can also get information about theory exams from their schools, such as when the admit cards will be released.

The CBSE exam for Class 10 timings is from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students of Class 10,12 will be provided 15 minutes of reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam. To check the CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exam 2023 schedule, candidates can refer to the steps given below. 

Private students can download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 from the website. For regular students, CBSE admit card for 2023 will be issued from their respective schools. After the school principal has properly signed the admit cards, teachers will distribute them.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Admit Card 2023: websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads “CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.
  • The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter your credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.
  • Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 and download it for future reference.

