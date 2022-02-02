CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 2: Board warns students against fake notice on exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 2, which are most likely expected to commence in April or May. The board has not yet released any definite dates for the exam.

As the students are anticipating the dates of the term 2 board exams, CBSE has warned them against a fake notice doing rounds on social media, updating false dates of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 2 to the students.

A notice has been circulated on social media, which states that CBSE has released the dates for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 2. The notice also talks about the conduction of practical exams and internal assessment by the school.

According to the fake notice, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 2 are set to commence from May 4, and the practice exams for both the classes can be conducted till the last date of the theory examinations. The notice also states that the date sheet for the same will be released soon.

CBSE has further put out a statement, saying that the notice that mentions the above information is fake, and students should not refer to these dates for the upcoming board exams. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 2 dates have not been issued by the board yet.

Further, students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 results to be released by the board. The results were expected to be released on January 25, but currently, stand delayed. The exact date and time of the term 1 results are not known yet.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 was conducted in December 2021, while the second phase of the exams is expected to be conducted in a couple of months. The results for the term 1 board exams will be released on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.