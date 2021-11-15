CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 to begin from TOMORROW- Important points here

The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 are set to commence from tomorrow, November 16, for minor subjects.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board examinations 2021 from tomorrow, November 16, across all the affiliated school in the country. Candidates must note that only the minor exams are beginning from tomorrow.
The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 for minor exams are set to commence from November 16 while that of Class 10 is set to begin from November 17. The term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 12 students will begin from December 1 and for Class 10 students, the major subjects will commence from November 20.
The exams are set to be conducted in physical mode this year, despite several weeks of protests from students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school authorities and CBSE will be taking ensuring several COVID-19 safety measures at the centres.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1: Important points
- The CBSE board examinations 2021-22 will be conducted twice in the academic year, for term 1 and term 2. This pattern will most likely be followed to the upcoming years as well.
- After the decision of CBSE to conduct board examinations twice, many state governments are likely to take a similar decision for students studying in state-affiliated boards.
- The number of examinations for each term will be divided into two parts- minor subjects and major subjects. CBSE will offer 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10, in total.
- The CBSE board exams will begin at 11:30 am in school centres and will be of 90 minutes in total. Students will also get 20 minutes of reading time before the people. The paper will contain MCQ questions.
- The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 1 will be conducted next year, in the months of March and April. Both the terms will have a similar paper pattern and will contain a mix of subjective and objective questions.
- Only the marks in each subject will be released for term 1 exams and no student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and repeat category for now. The final result will be released after the term 2 exams.