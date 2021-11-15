CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 to begin from TOMORROW- Important points here

The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 are set to commence from tomorrow, November 16, for minor subjects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board examinations 2021 from tomorrow, November 16, across all the affiliated school in the country. Candidates must note that only the minor exams are beginning from tomorrow.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 for minor exams are set to commence from November 16 while that of Class 10 is set to begin from November 17. The term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 12 students will begin from December 1 and for Class 10 students, the major subjects will commence from November 20.

The exams are set to be conducted in physical mode this year, despite several weeks of protests from students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school authorities and CBSE will be taking ensuring several COVID-19 safety measures at the centres.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1: Important points