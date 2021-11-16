CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 to begin from TODAY - Check guidelines, other details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board examinations 2021 from today, November 16, across all the affiliated schools in the country.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 for minor exams are set to commence from November 16 while that of Class 10 is set to begin from November 17. The term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 12 students will begin from December 1 and for Class 10 students, the major subjects will commence from November 20.

Since the board examinations for the session 2021-2022 will be conducted in offline mode and in two parts, the CBSE has issued a set of rules that are to be followed by all the affiliated schools.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 guidelines:

1) The exam will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students must reach the exam centre at least an hour in advance.

2) Students must carry admit cards.

3) Students must wear a face mask, face shield, carry sanitisers and ensure social distancing.

4) Students will get 20 minutes of reading time, instead of 15 minutes.

5) Students cannot carry electronic devices to the exam hall.

6) CBSE has announced that it will conduct special board exams for classes 10 and 12 students who will not be able to appear for the test due to international or national sports events and international olympiads that are likely to coincide with one another.

7) Students participating in an International Olympiad, International or National Sports need not worry as the board will conduct special exams later.

8) For others, there will be no separate exam conducted for Term 1 for session 2021-22. In case students are not able to take the term -1 board exam, their results will be decided on the basis of the term-2 exam. In case, a student has been infected with the COVID-19 virus the final results will be calculated on the basis of their performance in the Term 2 Exam.

9) The final result of the CBSE Board Exam 2022 will release only after Term 2 exams.