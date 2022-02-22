CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 term 1 results to be out this week? Know steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1, but it is expected that the results will be out soon on the official website of the board.

According to media reports and sources, the CBSE board exams 2022 results are expected to be released by the board by the end of this week. Once released, the students will be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Even though there are speculations that the term 1 results will be released this week, there is no official confirmation of the date and time by the board yet. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites and social media handles of CBSE for updates.

The CBSE board exam term 1 results stand delayed by almost a month, as they were expected to be out by January 25. Though the CBSE term 1 results 2022 have not been announced, CBSE has announced the dates for the term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to download their scores from the official website once the term 1 results are released.

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 term 1 result’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 term 1 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Once released, there are several websites where the CBSE results 2022 will be available. Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in – or on the official website or mobile app of DigiLocker.