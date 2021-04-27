CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 results: BIG updates students need to know

With the CBSE announcing the postponement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association has written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank raising the concerns of the students and parents about the uncertainty CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 and the evaluation scheme.

In its letter to the Education Minister, the association has noted that the ministry must take steps in order to ensure that the admissions to degree and various professional courses are not held until the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 results and the students should not face any hurdle in pursuing higher education. The letter also highlighted the fact that Class XII exams of Kerala board would be completed soon and the insecurity of CBSE Class 12 students would increase more once the results of Kerala Board CBSE Class 12 results will be out.

“The CBSE board examination of Class XII happened to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Consequently, the publication of the result also may be delayed. In the meantime, state governments are proceeding with the senior secondary examination and the admission to degree courses will be commencing after the publishing of the results. If the admission is completed before the publication of the CBSE XII results, CBSE students will be losing their chance for admission to degree/professional courses. In order to avoid such injustice to CBSE students, the government may kindly issue necessary instructions to the state governments directing the commencement of admission only after the publication of the CBSE Class XII result,” said the letter signed by TPM Ibrahim Khan, president of Kerala CBSE School Management Association.

The association also urged the Education Ministry to not delay the promotion of CBSE Class 10 Board students. It is to be noted that the CBSE has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 but the Board is yet to provide details of the assessment scheme which will be used to promote students of Class 10.