CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 postponement: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad makes BIG statement

As lakhs of students of CBSE Class 10, 12 across the country are demanding that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday (April 12) said that the state government will write to the CBSE, CISCE and other boards to reconsider Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra on Monday decided to postpone SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams in the state due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates,” Gaikwad said.

Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we've postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Notably, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on May 4. Class 12 board exams will end on June 10 while Class 10 board exams will conclude on June 7.

CISCE is scheduled to hold Class 12 exams from April 8 to June 18 and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7.

Earlier, Gaikwad had announced that Maharashtra government had decided to postpone SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education till the end of June and May respectively.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," said Gaikwad.