CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Important notice for Class 10, 12 students - details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct offline examination for Class 10, 12 students later this month and the CBSE has released notices for both regular and private candidates who are appearing in compartment and improvement exams.

The notice released by CBSE has the categories of private and regular candidates who are eligible to appear for the compartment or improvement exams.

Following categories of CBSE Class 10, 12 regular candidates will be eligible to appear in the CBSE Board Exam 2021:

(A) Not satisfied with assessment: Candidates whose result has been declared PASSED but they are dissatified with the assessment.

(B) Improvement of performance cases: Improvement candidates who got themselves registered for Main Examination 2021 as Private Candidates.

(C) Additional Subjects: Candidates registered under Additional Subject category for Main Examination 2021 as Private Candidates.

(D) 2nd chance compartment (Candidates of 2019): Candidates who are already registered for Main Examination 2021 as Private Candidates and had previously appeared in 2019 and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT and also could not pass in July 2019 (1st Chance) and had applied for 2nd chance Compartment for the examination held in February/March 2020 these students were not able to appear due to cancellation and non-conduct of the examination of the subject concerned held in September 2020.

(E) 2nd chance compartment (Candidates of 2020): Candidates who are already registered for Main Examination 2021 as Private Candidates and had previously appeared in 2020 and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT but could not pass in September 2020 (1st Chance) and had applied for 2nd Chance for the Main Examination scheduled in 2021.

(F) Private special cases: Patrachar, Women and CWSN candidates of Delhi who had applied as private candidate for Main Examination 2021.

The CBSE is scheduled to hold the examinations for improvement of marks from August 25 to September 15. The results will be declared on September 30.