CBSE introduces 'DADS' to retrieve lost documents sitting from comforts of homes, know how

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board has announced a new system that will make the process of retrieving lost documents easier and hassle-free. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students cannot retrieve their lost documents in a physical form.

Till now, if a student loses an important CBSE-issued document like a mark sheet or a transfer certificate, he/she is required to approach regional CBSE offices in person. There the student applies on a prescribed form and deposits required fees in the banks or alternately sends forms and bank drafts by post.

However, looking at the pandemic situation, CBSE has decided to do away with this elaborate process and has introduced a new-age solution called 'DADS'.

The safe, quick, and viable solution will do away with the need for human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate mark sheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal.

"CBSE gets many requests from students for duplicate copies of their academic documents either because they are lost or are mutilated," claims the Board, according to media reports.

What is 'DADS'

The Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) can help students get a copy of their lost documents while sitting from the comforts of their homes.

IT Department has come up with a safe, quick, and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named Duplicate Academic Document System.

Students will have to log on to the website www.cbse.nic.in and apply on the link https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx for the steps and options on how to retrieve the documents.

Regional Offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post.

A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details.

This portal however will give options to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from.