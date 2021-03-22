Headlines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Important update students need to know

On Sunday (March 21), CBSE announced that now students will be allowed to appear for improvement exams within the same year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 11:26 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 1. The practical examinations will also continue till June.

The CBSE on Monday (March 22) announced an important update regarding class 10, class 12 practical exams. According to the board, the practical exams for class 10 and class 12 will be conducted in three shifts this year. Previously the practical exams for both grades were conducted in two shifts.

CBSE arrived at this decision after requests from various schools.

"A request has been made to CBSE by some schools conducting practical to allow them to conduct practical in 03 shifts instead of 02 shifts if the school so desires. This will help in the early conduct of practical and ensure more availability of time of students for preparations for the examinations," said CBSE in a notice to schools.

"Keeping in view the requests received, CBSE has decided to permit schools to conduct practical up to 03 shifts in a day. Rest of the condition for conduct of practical will remain the same," the notice further said.

On Sunday (March 21), CBSE announced that now students will be allowed to appear for improvement exams within the same year. As per the earlier rules students who wished to appear for improvement exams had to wait for one complete year to sit for the exams with a batch younger.

CBSE has also permitted students to change their exam centres as well as their practical centres as many have moved to their hometowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, to make board exams amid the pandemic stress-free for students, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for all subjects by 30% for board exams 2021. 

