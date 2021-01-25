CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet announcement, result release date - Latest updates

Lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students are eagerly waiting for CBSE Date Sheet 2021. While the dates have been announced, the time table and detailed datesheet has not been released yet. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will start from May 4, 2021 and will continue till June 10, 2021.

CBSE Datesheet 2021: Tentative dates

According to reports, the CBSE would release the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet in the coming days. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet will be released on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

Historically, the board releases the datesheet about 50 days before the commencement of the examinations. In 2019, however, the CBSE Board Exam 2020 datesheet was released in November and the exams were held from February 15, 2020.

Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal. Telangana, Chhattisgarh state boards have already released their board exam 2021 schedule.

It is to be noted that the Centre as well as CBSE have repeatedly asked the students not to fall prey to fake reports on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams datesheet. The CBSE has suggested the students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates.

CBSE Datesheet 2021: Pssoible reason for delay

The possible reason for delay could be the announcement of the election dates. This year, five states in the country, namely, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are bound for polls. However, the Election Commission has not announced the polling dates yet. For almost all the states, the tenure of the General Assemblies end in May 2021. Hence, the polls are likely in April/May.

At this point, it can be suggested that CBSE may release the board datesheet any time.

On December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will start on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The Practical Examinations for class 12 and internal exams for class 10 would begin from March 1, 2021.

The Union Minister also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15.

Pokhriyal recently addressed a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country and announced that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. It may be recalled that the CBSE has reduced the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 syllabus by 30% due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion," Pokhriyal said.