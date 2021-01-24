CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet, admit card, result release date - Latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will start from May 4 and students across the country are eagerly awaiting for the release of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet.

According to reports, the CBSE would release the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet in the coming days. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet will be released on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in. Notably, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal state boards have already released their board exam 2021 schedule.

Once the CBSE releases the datesheet then it is expected that the board would release the admit cards in the following days.

On December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will start on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The Union Minister also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15.

It is to be noted that the Centre as well as CBSE have repeatedly asked the students not to fall prey to fake reports on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams datesheet. The CBSE has suggested the students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates.

Pokhriyal recently addressed a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country and announced that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. It may be recalled that the CBSE has reduced the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 syllabus by 30% due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal also talked about reopening of schools and made it clear that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school.