CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: GOOD news for students - Read details here

Amid the growing demand for the cancellations of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (May 24) launched its annual tele counselling for the Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents through the dedicated Toll-Free number 1800 11 8004.

It may be recalled that the CBSE had launched the CBSE Dost For Life app on May 10, 2021.

A total of 83 experts will be available on CBSE Dost For Life app, including 24 Principals and Counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools across the country. They will remain available from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday on this toll-free number, to address the queries of students and parents.

On Sunday (May 23), a high-level meeting was held to decide on the conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. The virtual meeting was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and several other senior high officials.

No final decision was reached at the meeting as different states failed to reach a consensus over holding CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. Following this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ sought detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 and said that “an informed, collaborative” final call will be taken by the Centre as soon as possible.

During the virtual meeting, discussions were also held on holding professional entrance examinations like NEET and JEE-Main. After the meeting, Pokhriyal said, “The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among students’ and parents’ minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest.”

“I want to reiterate that both students” and teachers” safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.