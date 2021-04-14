CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: CBSE takes this BIG decision

At a time when lakhs of students, parents and teachers across India are urging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Central government to cancel or postpone the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to ririsng COVID-19 cases, it was reported on Wednesday that the CBSE has started preparation to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 from May 4 in Ajmer region.

A leading web portal reported that the CBSE has sent the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 question papers and answersheets to nearby bank lockers of the examination centres in Ajmer.

Over 1.13 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 10 and over 85,770 registered for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams in Ajmer region in 2020. It is to be noted that the CBSE's Ajmer region includes Rajasthan, Gujarat and union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has already announced that it will hold the board examination from June 6 as per the schedule.

Some reports claimed that the Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are now holding talks over postposing the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Not only students and parents, several politicians and celebrities have also urged the government to reconsider its decision to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and the government should eplore alternative methods for assessment.