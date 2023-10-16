CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet is likely to be out soon at the official website. Know all details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023-24 anytime soon. The CBSE date sheet will be uploaded online for classes 10 and 12 in pdf format.

Students who have registered to appear for the board exams this year will be able to check and download the date sheet from the official website-- cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board exam is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024.

A comprehensive subject-specific timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be made available in due course.

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024: How to download

Go to the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in.

Click the link that reads ‘datesheet of class 10 2023-24 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2024 CBSE PDF Download’.

A PDF page in the new tab of the date sheet of CBSE will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF file and save the date sheet for future reference.

Take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2024.

