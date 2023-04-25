CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When, where, and how to check?

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 will be able to check the CBSE Board result from the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Candidates will need their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 admit cards to check the result. Hence, candidates are advised to keep their admit card and registration details handy. The CBSE board class 10 board examination 2023 was conducted from February 15 to March 21. For class 12, the examination started on February 15 only. The last exam was on April 5.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check