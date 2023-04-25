Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When, where, and how to check?

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 results will be declared soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When, where, and how to check?
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 will be able to check the CBSE Board result from the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. 

Candidates will need their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 admit cards to check the result. Hence, candidates are advised to keep their admit card and registration details handy. The CBSE board class 10 board examination 2023 was conducted from February 15  to March 21. For class 12, the examination started on February 15 only. The last exam was on April 5.  

Read: UPMSP Board Results 2023: Meet Priyanshi Soni, topper of UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 who scored 98.3 percent

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Click on a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the active result link
  • A new page will appear
  • Enter the enrollment number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
  • Click on submit
  • Your CBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.