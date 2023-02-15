CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 starts today: Board bans usage of ChatPGT, mobile phones to exam hall

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the first board exam for class 10, 12 today (February 15). The exam will begin at 10:30 am. Prior to the exam, CBSE issued an order prohibiting the usage of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers. The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

“Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used,” a senior board official said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences. Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet, the study said.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card has also been released at the official website--cbse.nic.in. The CBSE board exam 2023 admit card carries cautionary instructions saying, “You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board.”

“Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules,” it added.