Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Hours before start of exam, CBSE takes this big decision students must know

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was launched in November 2022 and this AI-enabled tool can generate speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Hours before start of exam, CBSE takes this big decision students must know
File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 news: The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 started today (February 15) at 10:30 am. Hours before the start of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023, the CBSE on Tuesday (February 14) issued an order banning the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT and mobile phones in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers. The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

“Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used,” a senior board official said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was launched in November 2022 and this AI-enabled tool can generate speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles, etc.

The admit card issued by CBSE for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 also carries cautionary instructions saying, “You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board.”

 “Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules,” it added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.