CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Hours before start of exam, CBSE takes this big decision students must know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 news: The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 started today (February 15) at 10:30 am. Hours before the start of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023, the CBSE on Tuesday (February 14) issued an order banning the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT and mobile phones in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers. The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

“Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used,” a senior board official said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was launched in November 2022 and this AI-enabled tool can generate speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles, etc.

The admit card issued by CBSE for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 also carries cautionary instructions saying, “You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board.”

“Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules,” it added.