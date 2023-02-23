Search icon
CBSE Board Exams 2023: New guidelines issued for conducting Class 10, 12 examinations, details inside

CBSE released a new set of guidelines for schools conducting the class 10, 12 board exam this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a new set of guidelines on Wednesday for all affiliated schools that are conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. CBSE, in the new guidelines, has instructed the schools to use plastic bags only for the packaging of answer books before being dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services. 

The board added that if the answer books are delivered to the regional office by someone personally or with the help of the city coordinator, in that case, plastic bags will not be used. 

CBSE also warned schools on the use of WhatsApp messages for communication with the board or any other official during the examination. “Observation on the question papers, if any, must be communicated to the board using the OECMS link shared by CBSE,” the board said in the guidelines.

CBSE said that this new set of rules has been issued after discussing it with the stakeholders. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 started on February 15. Over 38 lakh students have registered for the board examinations this year for the board exam.

In earlier guidelines, the CBSE board strictly prohibited the use of ChatGPT and said that anyone found using the AI facility will be booked for using unfair means. 

