CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 latest update: CBSE likely to release class 10, 12 date sheet SOON at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Once released, the CBSE date sheet would be available on the official websitecbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 latest update: CBSE likely to release class 10, 12 date sheet SOON at cbse.gov.in
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet soon for the CBSE Board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12. As per the media report, the CBSE exam 2023 class 10th, 12th date sheet is likely to release on November 20, 2022. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official websitecbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins. 

An official from CBSE said that CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet might release by end of November 2022. 

"There is a high possibility of the date sheet being November or latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations on January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet," CBSE's official statement reads.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.

Step 3: Select your class

Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

