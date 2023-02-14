Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 starts tomorrow for 38 lakh candidates: Check important guidelines by board

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will commence tomorrow at 7200 centres in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 starts tomorrow for 38 lakh candidates: Check important guidelines by board
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will begin tomorrow (February 15). As many as 38 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the board exam this year across the country. Of the total aspirants, 21.8 lakh students will appear for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 and 16.9 lakh candidates are set to appear for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023.

As per CBSE report, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in more than 7200 centres in India and in 26 countries all over the world. The class 10 exams will be conducted for 76 subjects in 16 days and will conclude by March 21. There are 115 subject exams for class 12 which will be held in 36 days and conclude on April 5. In total, CBSE will conduct exams for 191 subjects.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Check all important details, last minute tips here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines 

  1. The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am.
  2. Students are not allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phones with GPS, or other prohibited objects to the examination venue.
  3. The CBSE board admit card 2023 has all important details on it.
  4. The candidates will be given a 15 minutes window to read the question paper.
  5. Students must arrive in school uniform, with a school ID card, their CBSE Admit Card, and only the approved stationery.
  6. They must follow to the rules set forth by the school, which include wearing masks in the examination hall.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.