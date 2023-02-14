CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 starts tomorrow for 38 lakh candidates: Check important guidelines by board

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will begin tomorrow (February 15). As many as 38 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the board exam this year across the country. Of the total aspirants, 21.8 lakh students will appear for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 and 16.9 lakh candidates are set to appear for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023.

As per CBSE report, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in more than 7200 centres in India and in 26 countries all over the world. The class 10 exams will be conducted for 76 subjects in 16 days and will conclude by March 21. There are 115 subject exams for class 12 which will be held in 36 days and conclude on April 5. In total, CBSE will conduct exams for 191 subjects.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines