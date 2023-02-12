Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Check all important details, last minute tips here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will start on February 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will start on February 15. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Board Exam 2023 admit card will include important details like the candidate’s Name, roll Number, date of Birth (only for Class 10), name of Examination, mother’s Name, father’s/Guardian’s Name, name of examination centre, admit Card ID, category of PwD, subjects for examination. 

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit card along with a photo ID to the exam hall. No one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the school login link.
  3. Enter the login credentials like User ID and others.
  4. Submit details and get the admit cards of the students.
  5. Download the CBSE hall tickets and take its printouts.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Tips and tricks 

  • Two days prior to the commencement of the exam, it is advisable to revise the chapters and topics that you have already read. 
  • Prepare a timetable and follow it strictly
  • Eat light food to avoid lethargy or heaviness in the body. Light food also prevents you from feeling sleepy, keeping your mind fresh and active. 
  • Get enough sleep at night. It is very important to give yourself enough time to rejuvenate. 
