CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Check all important details, last minute tips here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will start on February 15. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Board Exam 2023 admit card will include important details like the candidate’s Name, roll Number, date of Birth (only for Class 10), name of Examination, mother’s Name, father’s/Guardian’s Name, name of examination centre, admit Card ID, category of PwD, subjects for examination.
Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit card along with a photo ID to the exam hall. No one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Tips and tricks