CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet on THIS date: Past year trends, how to download, number of candidates here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is likely to release on December 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet | Photo: PTI

Candidates who applied to appear for the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet. It is expected to be released on December 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet will be released at the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet will carry all important details such as the topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet from the official website. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download 

  • Go to official website-- cbse.gov.in
  • Now go to the main website.
  • Under the latest section, open the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
  • Download the date sheet.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam: Past year trends 

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th were conducted in two terms in the previous years due to the lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the board has announced that the CBSE Board Exams will be conducted in one term. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Number of candidates 

Over 34 lakh students are expected to take the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam this year out of which 18 lakh students are in Class 10 and 16 lakh are in class 12. 

