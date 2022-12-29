CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT: How to check, website, other important details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website--cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board exam 2023 will commence on February 15 and the exam will conclude on March 21 for class 10 for class 12 the board exam will commence on February 15 and it will conclude on April 5. CBSE has already released the practical exams schedule and the practical exams will commence on January 2.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important dates

Commencement of practical examination: January 2

Completion of practical examination: February 14

Commencement of theory examination: February 15

Class 10 last exam date: March 17

Class 12 last exam date: April 5

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check