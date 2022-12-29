Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT: How to check, website, other important details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT: How to check, website, other important details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website--cbse.gov.in. 

The CBSE board exam 2023 will commence on February 15 and the exam will conclude on March 21 for class 10 for class 12 the board exam will commence on February 15 and it will conclude on April 5. CBSE has already released the practical exams schedule and the practical exams will commence on January 2. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Practical exams to begin on THIS date: When to expect theory exam timetable?

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important dates 

  • Commencement of practical examination: January 2
  • Completion of practical examination: February 14
  • Commencement of theory examination: February 15
  • Class 10 last exam date: March 17
  • Class 12 last exam date: April 5

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option
  • Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023’
  • CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet on your device.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.