CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: When to expect hall ticket?

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 date sheet is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Although there have been no official announcements regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet, it is expected to be released on December 19.

As per previous announcements, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 is likely to begin on February 16 and 15 respectively. Recently, CBSE issued a warning for students and parents about a fake website that is demanding money for downloading admit card.

