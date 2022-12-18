Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: When to expect hall ticket?

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet is expected to be released soon at cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet soon | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 date sheet is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Although there have been no official announcements regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet, it is expected to be released on December 19. 

As per previous announcements, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 is likely to begin on February 16 and 15 respectively. Recently, CBSE issued a warning for students and parents about a fake website that is demanding money for downloading admit card. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2023 datesheet NOT releasing today, confirms official: Details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
  • Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
