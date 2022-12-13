CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2023 datesheet NOT releasing today, confirms official: Details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2023 datesheet is expected to be released soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Various media reports suggest that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet is likely to be out today. However, it will not be released today (December 13).

According to the reports of Indian Express, Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet will not be released today. Once the CBSE Board 2023 datesheet is released, candidates will be able to check it from the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: CBSE 2023: BIG update on Class 10, Class 12 board exams format that students need to know

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the subject-wise break up for students and stated that the CBSE Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023, onwards. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Bord Exam 2023 will start from February 15.

CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 exam pattern

Ministry of Education said in the Lok Sabha that around 30 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will be competency-based. For CBSE Class 10 Board Exams, around 40 per cent of questions will be competency-based.

Competency-based questions are those questions which aim to find out how students would use specific skills taught to them and how they approach problems, tasks and challenges based on what they have learned.