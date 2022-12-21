CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet to release soon: Latest updates students must know

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is set to release the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon. The board will release the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams date sheet on the official website - www.cbse.gov.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

As per past trends, the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet is released 45-60 days before the exam begins. Since, the Board has already announced the start of CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15 for Class 10, 12, the date sheet is likely to release soon too.

For the unversed, the CBSE 10th, and 12th practicals will begin on January 1, 2023, and will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the Board.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Websites to check date sheet

cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in

Last year, due to Covid-19, CBSE Board Exams 2023 were conducted twice in a year but this year, it will be conducted only once.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15, 2023

CBSE 2023 Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to begin from February 15, 2023, onwards. The practical exams will begin on January 1, 2023.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Main Website' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the date sheet

Step 4: The CBSE Date Sheet 2023 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exam date sheet. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 to March 29 and between February 13 and March 31 respectively.