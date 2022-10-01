Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet to release soon at cbse.gov.in, check steps to download

Earlier in September, CBSE announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 will begin from February 15, 2023, onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the date sheet/timetable for the Class 10, 12 Board Exams in November or December. Once released, students will be able to download their CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet from the official website - www.cbse.gov.in.

Earlier in September, CBSE announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 will begin from February 15, 2023, onwards. CBSE's official statement read, "In the light of lessening of the impact of COVID Pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023."

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.

Step 3: Select your class

Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

As the Covid-19 situation is slowly improving, the CBSE decided to go back to its earlier practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards.

In the 2021-22 academic session, the board conducted Class 10, 12 exams in two terms because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

