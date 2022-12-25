Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Date sheet, Time table, marking scheme, sample paper; Latest updates

CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release date of time table of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

CBSE 2023 exam

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheets soon. It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release date of time table of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023.

The CBSE has released sample paper for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 and the board has also released the marking scheme for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable: Verified sources to check date sheet

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseacademic.nic.in
  • CBSE Twitter official handle
  • From school

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is released by CBSE, candidates can download it by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for CBSE Date Sheet

Step 3: A PDF file will open

Step 4: Check the exam dates

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future use

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: BIG move by CBSE ahead of release of date sheet

 

