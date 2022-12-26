Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Ahead of timetable release, students make BIG appeal

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that the practical exams of CBSE Class 10, 12 students will begin on January 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already announced the start dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 but the board is yet to announce the date sheet or timetable of the theory papers of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam.

The delay by CBSE in releasing the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 has prompted the students who are set to appear for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams to take to different social media platforms and request the CBSE officials to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet without any delay.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that the practical exams of CBSE Class 10, 12 students will begin on January 1, 2023. The CBSE has also announced that an external examiner will conduct the  practical exams for Class12, while an internal examiner will conduct Class 10 practical exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable: Verified sources to check date sheet

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseacademic.nic.in
  • CBSE Twitter official handle
  • From school

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is released by CBSE, candidates can download it by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for CBSE Date Sheet

Step 3: A PDF file will open

Step 4: Check the exam dates

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future use

