CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet expected soon at cbse.gov.in, check latest update

Picture: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the date of the CBSE practical exam 2023, however, the complete schedule for CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exam 2023 is yet to be released. The CBSE Classes 10th, 12th board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023, and the practical exam, the internal assessment will start on January 1, 2023.

“In the light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE statement said while issuing the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

As per the media report, the CBSE exam 2023 class 10th, and 12th date sheet is likely to release on November 20, 2022. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official websitecbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet