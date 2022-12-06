Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet soon: Past year trends, sample paper, website details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet is expected to be released in this month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:42 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

With Board Exam 2023 fast approaching, students, teachers, and parents are eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet. 

While there have been no official announcements as of yet in this regard, various media reports suggest that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet will be released soon. Once released candidates will be able to check and download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam timetable from the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Past trends

If past trends are to be followed, the timetable for this year's board exams will be released this month. CBSE has already announced that the board exam 2023 will begin on February 15. 

Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023 datesheet expected THIS month for class 10, 12 exams at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check timetable

  • Go to official website-- cbse.gov.in
  • Now go to the main website.
  • Under the latest section, open the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
  • Download the date sheet.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Sample paper 

Candidates who are appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 can avail of the official sample papers released by the board from the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has released the sample papers to help in the preparation of candidates. 

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Datesheet released 

Meanwhile, CISCE has already released the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates. CISCE ICSE (Class 10) exams 2023 will be held from February 27 to March 29, ISC or Class 12 final exams will take place from February 13 to March 31, 2023. 

