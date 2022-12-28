Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Practical exams to begin on THIS date: When to expect theory exam timetable?

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable is expected to be out soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable soon | Photo: PTI

Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. It is expected to be released soon on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet from the official website--cbse.gov.in. 

On December 27, CBSE released the timetable for class 10, 12 practical exams 2023. As per the schedule, the practical exams will begin from January 2 to February 14.  Check complete schedule here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 10th OR click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 12th
  • Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

CBSE has urged schools to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations of all students. The board has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations.

The board also released the sample question paper for students of classes 10, 12 to practice for the exam. Sample papers are released with the aim to help students in preparing better for board exams. 

