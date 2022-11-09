CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 to begin on February 15: From practical exam to datesheet release date, all details he

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the practical exam dates for CBSE Board Exam 2023 but the complete schedule for Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 is still to be released. The CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023, and the practical exam, the internal assessment will begin on January 1, 2023.

CBSE while releasing the Class 10, 12 results, said in a statement, "In the light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023."

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 datesheet is expected to be released by this week at the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in. The subject-wise CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers with a marking scheme have been released.

