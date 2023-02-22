CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: CBSE issues warning students need to know, details inside

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10, 12 started on February 15 for students across the country. Now the CBSE has released a strict warning against fake websites circulating the CBSE Sample Papers to students.

According to CBSE's recently released notice, the fake website is asking students to download sample papers in exchange for money. “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.” reads the statement from the official notice.

The board asked candidates to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages. Those who want to avail of CBSE sample papers, can go to the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in and get subject-wise sample papers for free.

CBSE released the sample papers with the aim to help students in their Board Exam 2023 preparation. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 began on February 15. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will end on March 31 and the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 will end on April 5.