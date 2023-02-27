Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board issues public advisory for those spreading misinformation

CBSE issues warning on spreading misinformation on social media regarding class 10, 12 board exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board issues public advisory for those spreading misinformation
CBSE issues warning against misinformation| Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a warning regarding some misinformations of Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 that are being circulated on social media platforms. The board has warned to take strict action against those who are spreading misinformation.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE said through a public alert.

Read: Osmania University Result 2023 declared at osmania.ac.in: Check details here

CBSE is actively looking into matters of any discrepancies and those spreading fake news and rumours. 

"CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act," it said.

If any student is found involved in spreading fake news would be considered to have practised unfair means and taken actions as per the rules and under sections of IPC. 

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” it said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.