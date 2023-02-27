CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board issues public advisory for those spreading misinformation

CBSE issues warning against misinformation| Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a warning regarding some misinformations of Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 that are being circulated on social media platforms. The board has warned to take strict action against those who are spreading misinformation.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE said through a public alert.

Read: Osmania University Result 2023 declared at osmania.ac.in: Check details here

CBSE is actively looking into matters of any discrepancies and those spreading fake news and rumours.

"CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act," it said.

If any student is found involved in spreading fake news would be considered to have practised unfair means and taken actions as per the rules and under sections of IPC.

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” it said.