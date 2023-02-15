CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 begins today, check dress code, what's allowed, what's not, other details

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2023 starting today - February 15, 2023. The CBSE Class 10 Exam will end on March 12, 2023, and the CBSE Class 12 Exam will end on April 5, 2023. According to the date sheet, the exam for Class 10 will begin with Painting and the Class 12 Exam will be held for three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 will have close to 21,86,940 appearing out of which 9,39,566 are female and 12,47,364 are male candidates. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 12 will have close to 16,96,770 students out of which 7,45,433 are female candidates and 9,51,332 are male candidates.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Know dress code for exam, what's allowed, what's not

Candidates must note that heavy clothes and jewelry are prohibited for the CBSE Board Exam. Clothes with embroidery, full-sleeved, or saree are not allowed. The dress code is school dress and no other formal dress will be allowed in the exam centre.

Students must report to the exam centre one hour before the beginning of the exam. The exam centre gates will be closed at 10 am

Students must compulsorily carry their CBSE Board Exam Admit Card or they will be denied entry

No electronic devices will be allowed apart from pen and colours as per the subject requirements

For the unversed, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conducted from 10.30 am and end at either 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm depending on what subject is being conducted.