Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 begins today, check dress code, what's allowed, what's not, other details

The CBSE Class 10 Exam will end on March 12, 2023, and the CBSE Class 12 Exam will end on April 5, 2023. According to the date sheet, the exam for Class 10 will begin with Painting and the Class 12 Exam will be held for three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 begins today, check dress code, what's allowed, what's not, other details
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2023 starting today - February 15, 2023. The CBSE Class 10 Exam will end on March 12, 2023, and the CBSE Class 12 Exam will end on April 5, 2023. According to the date sheet, the exam for Class 10 will begin with Painting and the Class 12 Exam will be held for three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce. 

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 will have close to 21,86,940 appearing out of which 9,39,566 are female and 12,47,364 are male candidates. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 12 will have close to 16,96,770 students out of which 7,45,433 are female candidates and 9,51,332 are male candidates.

READ | Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB to release Bihar Board 12th result soon, check expected result date

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Know dress code for exam, what's allowed, what's not 

Candidates must note that heavy clothes and jewelry are prohibited for the CBSE Board Exam. Clothes with embroidery, full-sleeved, or saree are not allowed. The dress code is school dress and no other formal dress will be allowed in the exam centre. 

Students must report to the exam centre one hour before the beginning of the exam. The exam centre gates will be closed at 10 am

READ | GATE 2023 Response Sheet set to release today at gate.iitk.ac.in, results to be out on March 16

Students must compulsorily carry their CBSE Board Exam Admit Card or they will be denied entry

No electronic devices will be allowed apart from pen and colours as per the subject requirements

For the unversed, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conducted from 10.30 am and end at either 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm depending on what subject is being conducted.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.