CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit Card soon at cbse.gov.in: How to download

CBSE is likely to release the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card soon at cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit Card soon at cbse.gov.in: How to download
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit Card | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted from February 15, 2023. The Practical Exams and internal evaluation for classes 12 and 10 have already begun in schools.  CBSE has already shared the class 10, 12 admit card with schools and it is also expected to be released at the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Roll number/admit card is expected to be out in the last week of January. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card will carry all important details like examination centre, exam dates and subjects. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads “CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.
  • The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.
  • Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 and keep it safe for future reference.
