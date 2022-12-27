CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card, datesheet: Important UPDATES students need to know

File photo

As lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet/timetable, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fraud alert for the students and parents.

The CBSE posted a tweet on its official account warning the students and parents regarding a fake website. The tweet posted in both English and Hindi language said, “It is informed in public interest that the website ‘https:cbsegovt.com/’ is not the official website of CBSE and is fraudulent. Public is cautioned not to interact and also not to make any kind of payment on this website. CBSE is taking strict action on the matter.”

The tweet from PIB Fact Check said, “FRAUD ALERT: A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. #PIBFactcheck. This website is not associated with cbseindia29. The official website of CBSE is “http://cbse.gov.in“.

In an advisory the board said, “It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in. This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations.”

The CBSE made it clear that it never asks any fee to CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit cards.

It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to announce the date sheet or timetable of the theory papers of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that the practical exams of CBSE Class 10, 12 students will begin on January 1, 2023. The CBSE has also announced that an external examiner will conduct the practical exams for Class12, while an internal examiner will conduct Class 10 practical exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable: Verified sources to check date sheet

cbse.gov.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Twitter official handle

From school

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is released by CBSE, candidates can download it by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for CBSE Date Sheet

Step 3: A PDF file will open

