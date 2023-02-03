Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card soon: Check important details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card is expected to release soon at cbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit card for class 10, 12 board exam 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 from the official website-- cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. This year, the CBSE board exams will begin on February 15 for both classes 10 and 12. 

CBSE board exam 2023 Admit Card: Details 

  • Candidate's name, roll number
  • School details
  • Exam centre information
  • Exam day guidelines
  • Other details.

CBSE board exam 2023: Sample paper 

CBSE has previously released sample question papers, question banks and marking schemes of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in to help in the preparation of boards. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
  • Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
