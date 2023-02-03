CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card soon: Check important details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit card for class 10, 12 board exam 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 from the official website-- cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. This year, the CBSE board exams will begin on February 15 for both classes 10 and 12.

CBSE board exam 2023 Admit Card: Details

Candidate's name, roll number

School details

Exam centre information

Exam day guidelines

Other details.

CBSE board exam 2023: Sample paper

CBSE has previously released sample question papers, question banks and marking schemes of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in to help in the preparation of boards.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card: How to download