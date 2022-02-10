CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 to be held offline from April 26, datesheet expected soon at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE announced on Wednesday (February 9) that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode beginning from April 26.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted by news agency PTI.

Bhardwaj further said that the theory exams will begin on April 26 and the date sheet will be announced soon. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam date sheet with the schedule of both theory and practical exams will be released soon on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Meanwhile, lakhs of students are still awaiting the CBSE class 10, 12 Term 1 board exams results that were held from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and the Class 12 exam was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021, respectively.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.